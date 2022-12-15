Hampton Roads Transit shares Christmas holiday service schedule

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit shared its Christmas holiday schedule for its transportation services as well as its administrative facilities, transit center information booths and Customer Service Call Center.

Here is a breakdown of the services that will and will not be available before, during and after Christmas, according to Hampton Roads Transit:

On Friday, Dec. 23 , all services will operate on regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

, all services will operate on regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed. On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 , 2022, all services will operate on regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

, 2022, all services will operate on regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed. On Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 , bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule, except for the ferry which will not operate. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule, except for the ferry which will not operate. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed. On Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule, except for the MAX Route 960 which will not operate. The ferry will operate on a regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

If you have questions about HRT’s Christmas holiday schedule, you can visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.