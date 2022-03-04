Hampton Roads Transit to receive more than $52 million in federal funding to help operations

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that more than $52 million in federal funding has been designated for the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads to make up for revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Rescue Plan Additional Assistance Funding is awarded to transit systems that show a need for help covering operating expenses related to maintaining day-to-day operations, cleaning and sanitization, combating the spread of pathogens on transit systems and maintaining critical staffing levels.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars go directly to Hampton Roads to invest in the region’s transportation grid," a statement from the senators read. "As we continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that the federal government continue to provide the assistance needed to aid economic recovery.”

“This funding will enable Hampton Roads Transit to execute the Board’s multi-year strategy of providing critical transit services to support the recovery and resilience of the regional economy,” President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit William Harrell said. “This federal allotment will help mitigate ongoing risks and ensure long-term sustainability and operational performance of transit that supports citizens going to work, school, medical appointments, and other lifeline destinations. We applaud our Federal Delegation and Administration for their commitment to our great nation!”

