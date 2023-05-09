Watch Now
Hampton Roads Transit’s 757 Express service launches in Hampton

More frequent bus route 757 Express launches on Peninsula
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 09, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit’s new 757 Express service is launching in Hampton on Tuesday, May 9.

The express service is based in the newly renovated transit center, located at the corner of Pembroke Avenue and North King Street. The service, which is on HRT’s Route 114, offers bus rides every 15 minutes Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

