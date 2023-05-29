Hampton Roads travelers met with 'craziest travel weekend'

NORFOLK, Va. — Staff at the Norfolk International Airport said this year's flight forecast looks busier than ever. Compared to a record year in 2022, 11% more travelers are flying through Norfolk this year during the same time frame.

"This is the craziest travel weekend I've ever had," said Jill Esplin, of Los Angeles, California.

"It was planes trains and automobiles," said James Glover, of Chesapeake. "We were unaware of how bad the weather conditions were. It was beautiful in Atlanta."

Airport staff said Memorial Day is busier than a typical Monday, and travelers said the weekend was made more hectic with setbacks.

"Very delayed flights because of the fog here in Norfolk," said Charlene Rodgers, of Virginia Beach.

FlightStats reported 26 arrivals and 20 departures were canceled in Norfolk due to fog on Sunday. Airport staff said it caused a ripple effect for some travelers.

"We ended up renting a car, driving all the way from JFK through Manhattan, staying in a town I don't know how to say," said Esplin.

"I've been up 30-something hours," added Rodgers.

Rodgers, who was delayed coming back to Virginia Beach from London, said she thought she could avoid the Memorial Day travel rush.

"You know most people, I used to be an airline employee, and most people are usually there on Fridays, they leave on Fridays, and they come back on Tuesdays or whatever. So, I thought it would be nice. It would be calm. And then the flights were full," said Rodgers.

Despite the setbacks, the travelers told News 3 the trips were worth it.

"Visiting family is always a great time," said Glover.

If you're traveling by car, AAA estimates more than one million Virginians are, too. AAA reports road traffic is expected to be heaviest at midday Monday before easing off.