Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center opens in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center is opening in Newport News.

The center plans to give veterans living on the peninsula some relief when it comes to the transition out of the service.

They'll do this by offering resources and services to help them navigate civilian life and help them find jobs outside of the military.

The center is led by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council and funded by a 300-thousand-dollar grant from Smithfield Food.

The new employment center isn't just open to veterans either, military spouses can also get help putting together a resume, take career-building workshops, and undergo workforce training.

The grand opening will be held November 16, 2021 at 11 a.m.