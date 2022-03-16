Hampton Roads Workforce Council, VEC host 'Hampton Roads Regional' job fair

HAMPTON, Va. - Calling all job seekers! The Hampton Roads Workforce Council, the Virginia Employment Council and the City of Hampton are hosting a "Hampton Roads Regional" job fair Thursday, April 7.

According to a release from the VEC, the fair, located at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, will feature a variety of employers and industries. The HRWC also said that it will work to elevate job vacancies in high-demand industries such as hospitality, IT, construction, manufacturing and ship repair.

Interested job seekers should come to the event in business casual and bring resumes.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

