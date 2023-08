HAMPTON, Va. — Due to the extreme summer heat, Sheriff K.E. Bowden is hosting a collection drive for new and gently used fans, as well as bottled water, to hand out to seniors in the city.

Donations will be accepted Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of 101 Kings Way.

The sheriff's office says all donations will be distributed to seniors through the Adopt-a-Senior Program and partnerships with Hampton senior living facilities.