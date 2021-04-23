Hampton Sheriff's Office to hold drive-thru career fair April 24

HAMPTON, Va. - Looking for a career with your local law enforcement department? Swing by the Hampton Sheriff's Office's drive-thru career fair this weekend!
The career fair will take place in the parking lot of Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff with the sheriff's office will be available to answer any questions - and you don't have to leave your vehicle.
The sheriff's office is hiring for the following positions:
Sworn
- Deputy
- P/T Court Deputies*
- P/T Corrections Control Center*
- P/T Transportation Officer*
- * DCJS Certified
Civilian
- LPN/RN/MA
- Dentist/ Dental Assistant
- P/T Canteen Commissary Officer
- Inmate Programs Coordinator
- HR Assistant/Recruiter
- Maintenance Officer
- Finance Officer
- Local Inmate Data System(LIDS) Technician (new opening)
In the event the career fair is canceled due to inclement weather, the rain date will be Saturday, May 15.
Call 757-926-2540 for more information or if you have any other questions about the career fair.