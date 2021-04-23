Hampton Sheriff's Office to hold drive-thru career fair April 24

HAMPTON, Va. - Looking for a career with your local law enforcement department? Swing by the Hampton Sheriff's Office's drive-thru career fair this weekend!

The career fair will take place in the parking lot of Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff with the sheriff's office will be available to answer any questions - and you don't have to leave your vehicle.

The sheriff's office is hiring for the following positions:

Sworn

Deputy

P/T Court Deputies*

P/T Corrections Control Center*

P/T Transportation Officer*

* DCJS Certified

Civilian

LPN/RN/MA

Dentist/ Dental Assistant

P/T Canteen Commissary Officer

Inmate Programs Coordinator

HR Assistant/Recruiter

Maintenance Officer

Finance Officer

Local Inmate Data System(LIDS) Technician (new opening)

In the event the career fair is canceled due to inclement weather, the rain date will be Saturday, May 15.

Call 757-926-2540 for more information or if you have any other questions about the career fair.