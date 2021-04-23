Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Sheriff's Office to hold drive-thru career fair April 24

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Employment application
Employment application
Posted at 8:14 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 20:14:58-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Looking for a career with your local law enforcement department? Swing by the Hampton Sheriff's Office's drive-thru career fair this weekend!

The career fair will take place in the parking lot of Bethel High School at 1067 Big Bethel Road on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff with the sheriff's office will be available to answer any questions - and you don't have to leave your vehicle.

The sheriff's office is hiring for the following positions:

Sworn

  • Deputy
  • P/T Court Deputies*
  • P/T Corrections Control Center*
  • P/T Transportation Officer*
  • * DCJS Certified

Civilian

  • LPN/RN/MA
  • Dentist/ Dental Assistant
  • P/T Canteen Commissary Officer
  • Inmate Programs Coordinator
  • HR Assistant/Recruiter
  • Maintenance Officer
  • Finance Officer
  • Local Inmate Data System(LIDS) Technician (new opening)

In the event the career fair is canceled due to inclement weather, the rain date will be Saturday, May 15.

Call 757-926-2540 for more information or if you have any other questions about the career fair.

Drive Thru Career Fair Event-April (003) 4 24 21 Image.JPG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education