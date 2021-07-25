Watch
Hampton Sheriff's Office to hold drive-thru career fair at Bethel High parking lot

Hampton Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 25, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Sheriff's Office is hiring for various positions within the department.

The sheriff's office is hosting a drive-thru career fair on Saturday, July 31. The career fair will be held at the Bethel High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff will be onsite to answer any questions from the comfort of the applicant's vehicle.

The sheriff's office is hiring for the following positions:

  • Sheriff's deputies (Salary: $40,622)
  • Full and part-time registered nurses
  • Full and part-time licensed practical nurses
  • Certified medical assistant/ medication technician
  • Part-time dentist and dental assistant
  • Part-time sheriff deputy - courts security (must be DCJS certified)
  • Part-time transportation officer (must be DCJS certified)
  • Maintenance officer
  • Part-time receptionist (weekends)
  • Part-time canteen/ commissary officer
  • Training deputy

Applications will be available for pick-up at the event.

