Hampton Sheriff's Office to hold drive-thru career fair at Bethel High parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Sheriff's Office is hiring for various positions within the department.

The sheriff's office is hosting a drive-thru career fair on Saturday, July 31. The career fair will be held at the Bethel High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff will be onsite to answer any questions from the comfort of the applicant's vehicle.

The sheriff's office is hiring for the following positions:



Sheriff's deputies (Salary: $40,622)

Full and part-time registered nurses

Full and part-time licensed practical nurses

Certified medical assistant/ medication technician

Part-time dentist and dental assistant

Part-time sheriff deputy - courts security (must be DCJS certified)

Part-time transportation officer (must be DCJS certified)

Maintenance officer

Part-time receptionist (weekends)

Part-time canteen/ commissary officer

Training deputy

Applications will be available for pick-up at the event.

