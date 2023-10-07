Hampton Sheriff's Office warns residents about calling scam

HAMPTON, Va. — According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, citizens have been receiving calls from someone impersonating the captain of the sheriff's office.

The caller insists that there are warrants out for the recipient's arrest, according to the the Hampton Sheriff's Office. The caller goes on to say that the victims should meet with them to sign paperwork and make a payment to avoid arrest.

The Hampton Sheriff's Office stresses that this is a scam and says do not give out your information. They are parting with the Hampton Police Division to investigate the scam calls.

City departments will never collect fines over the phone, according to the HSO.

Anyone with information about these scam calls should call the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at (757) 727-6280, (757)926-2540 or the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111.