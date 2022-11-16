Hampton shooting leaves boy with life-threatening injury

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said a shooting left a boy hurt Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Hampton Police Department, it happened just after 6:35 p.m. at a home on the first block of Pickett Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a boy inside suffering with a gunshot wound.

Police said first responders took the boy to the hospital with what's being described as a life-threatening injury. He was reported to be in critical but stable condition Tuesday night.

An investigation shows the boy "was involved in an altercation, inside the home, when he was struck my gunfire," police said.

An investigation is underway into what exactly happened.

Police said no suspect information was immediately available.