Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton shooting leaves boy with life-threatening injury

Image (50).jpeg
Peter Carmines
Police investigate a shooting in the first block of Pickett Street on Nov. 15, 2022, that left a boy with a life-threatening injury.
Image (50).jpeg
Image (5).jpeg
Image (48).jpeg
Image (49).jpeg
Posted at 8:35 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 20:38:47-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said a shooting left a boy hurt Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Hampton Police Department, it happened just after 6:35 p.m. at a home on the first block of Pickett Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a boy inside suffering with a gunshot wound.

Police said first responders took the boy to the hospital with what's being described as a life-threatening injury. He was reported to be in critical but stable condition Tuesday night.

An investigation shows the boy "was involved in an altercation, inside the home, when he was struck my gunfire," police said.

An investigation is underway into what exactly happened.

Police said no suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS Southside walk on Nov. 19