Hampton shooting leaves woman with serious injures, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries Wednesday evening.

Around 6:00 p.m., officials say received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 100 block of Cameron Street. When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was sitting in a vehicle on Cameron Street when she was struck by gunfire. It appears the woman was targeted by the suspect(s).

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

