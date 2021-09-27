Hampton stabbing leaves woman injured, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman injured Sunday evening.

Around 11:41 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred in the 600 block of Michigan Drive.

While officers were en route, a 21-year-old woman, arrived at a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence and the suspect and the woman appear to be known to each other. Investigators are continuing to work with the victim to gain her cooperation.

