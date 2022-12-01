Hampton 'State of the City' addresses crime, development, other topics

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton "State of the City" address happened Wednesday for the first time in person since 2019.

Mayor Donnie Tuck touched on a variety of topics including crime.

“It’s a holistic approach, it’s not just the city,” said Tuck.

During his speech, the mayor said gun crimes in Hampton were up 8% in 2021, but in the first ten months of 2022, they're down 24%. Hampton has the second lowest crime rate per capita in Hampton Roads.

Tuck went on to say they've invested millions in nonprofits and other programs to stop violence before it starts.

“We realize we’re not alone in this so I think the critical part is trying to make sure we collaborate with other localities and try to derive best practices out of that,” said Tuck.

Another topic was the Hampton Aquaplex. It's a multi-million dollar facility that's set to drive sports tourism to the city, plus provide residents a space to enjoy and learn water safety.

“We’ve got some major events that are scheduled for 2023, but we just think that the future is bright for what we are trying to do and we are the only facility like that in this part of the state,” said Tuck.

Tuck also discussed the state of development in the city- it's at 97%, making job creation, housing and other developments tricky. All of those items need good infrastructure.

“Once we get the transportation systems improved around here, and mass transit, it’ll become easier for individuals to live one place and to work someplace else,” said Tuck.

The mayor said they're not without challenges, but said Hampton continues to be a great place to live, work, and play.