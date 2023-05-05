Hampton teen arrested, faces charges in connection to shooting of 60-year-old: Police

HAMPTON, Va. – A teen in Hampton has been arrested in connection to a shooting, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 4. Just after 6 p.m., a call came in about a shooting in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road, according to police. Officers say when they arrived to the scene, they found a 60-year-old Newport News man who had been shot. He was then taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

After investigating, police learned that the victim was leaving a business at the scene of the shooting when the teen suspect shot in his direction.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was later found in the 2600 block of Victoria Boulevard and arrested.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male and faces the following charges, according to police: one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of juvenile in possession of a firearm, one count of concealed weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

Police say the teen is currently in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

