Hampton to begin issuing violations, fines for not following trash guidelines

HAMPTON, Va. — The City says in an effort to control increasing costs of trash collection, they will start issuing violations and fines for those who don't follow guidelines on trash pickup and removal.

For the first violation, the City says the offender will receive a written warning. For the second, a $50 fine, and for each offense after a $75 fine.

The full list of guidelines is below.

GENERAL GUIDELINES



Trash and recycling toters, bulk trash and yard waste should be placed at the curb no sooner than 3 p.m. the day before pickup and removed by midnight day of pickup.

Only city-provided toters can be used. If you need a second trash (fee) or recycling toter, call 757-727-8311.

Place your toters with the opening to the street.

Keep the trash and recycling toters 3 feet apart and 10 feet from your car.

Keep them away from low power lines and tree branches.

Lids must close, with nothing sticking out.

Place them in front of your own property.

Basketballs goals are not allowed on city streets. If they hinder trash collection, they will be removed (after warnings).

Keep items separate with space in between. Do not merge bulk trash and yard waste, or bagged yard waste and piled branches.

TRASH TOTER

Trash items must be bagged inside the bin.



No hazardous items

Nothing flammable

No building materials

YARD WASTE



Grass clippings and leaves should be placed in clear plastic bags. We can’t take them to the yard waste site, where they can be used for mulch, if we can’t see in the bags.

Branches from trees. There should be no more than 10 cubic yards per week. That’s about the size of a standard pickup truck. Branches under 8 feet long and 6 inches in diameter. Don’t mix bulk and yard debris.

RECYCLING

Do not bag recycling. These items are OK to recycle:



Plastics: No. 1 and No. 2 food, beverage, and cleaning-product containers.

No. 1 and No. 2 food, beverage, and cleaning-product containers. Cardboard: Corrugated, waxed, and egg cartons.

Corrugated, waxed, and egg cartons. Glass: All colors glass bottles and jars.

All colors glass bottles and jars. Metal: Food and beverage cans, aluminum cans. Pie pans and foil are OK if they are free of food.

Food and beverage cans, aluminum cans. Pie pans and foil are OK if they are free of food. Paper: Envelopes, mail, newspapers including ad inserts, computer and office paper, magazines, catalogs, brown paper bags, and phone books.

BULK

Hampton bulk waste is collected weekly on your trash day.



It includes large items that will not fit into your garbage container, such as furniture, sofas, window air conditioners, appliances and mattresses.

Up to 10 tires a year will be collected.

Doors must be removed from refrigerators.

Trash in black plastic bags will not be collected.

HAZARDOUS ITEMS

These items should not be put in the trash but taken to a hazardous waste collection. View the schedule here (PDF)



Household Maintenance: latex paint, oil based paint, stains, solvents, glue, varnishes, adhesives

latex paint, oil based paint, stains, solvents, glue, varnishes, adhesives Automotives: gasoline and other fuels, waxes, gas/oil mixtures, brake fluid, engine cleaner, tar remover. Motor oil and antifreeze are not accepted at most events since many communities already accept them at no charge. www.vppsa.org for more information.

gasoline and other fuels, waxes, gas/oil mixtures, brake fluid, engine cleaner, tar remover. Motor oil and antifreeze are not accepted at most events since many communities already accept them at no charge. www.vppsa.org for more information. Lawn & Garden: insecticides, weed killers, pesticides, fertilizers, pest strips.

insecticides, weed killers, pesticides, fertilizers, pest strips. Household Cleaning: cleaners for oven, drain, toilet, septic tank etc., floor waxes, metal polishes, bleach, degreasers

cleaners for oven, drain, toilet, septic tank etc., floor waxes, metal polishes, bleach, degreasers Miscellaneous: charcoal fluids, dyes, kerosene, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights up to 8 ft,

charcoal fluids, dyes, kerosene, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights up to 8 ft, Compact fluorescents (CFLs), and rechargeable batteries (alkaline batteries are NO LONGER ACCEPTED; please put in your regular trash).

Hampton says the city will collect toters from the backyards of people who are elderly or disabled. You can fill out the form here.