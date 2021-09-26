Watch
Hampton University celebrates 78th Opening Convocation ceremony

Posted at 7:01 PM, Sep 26, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University held their 78th Opening Convocation Ceremony Sunday morning.

The university welcomed its students back to campus after a year of virtual classes due to COVID-19.

This year's annual ceremony was especially significant, as it's Dr. William Harvey's final year as the university's president.

Dr. Harvey has served as the HU's President since 1978, serving a total of 43 years.

On Sunday, keynote speaker and alumni Spencer Overton took to the podium to provide the university's graduating seniors with words of wisdom.

Due to the pandemic, only students and faculty and staff attended the ceremony, however, it was live streamed.

