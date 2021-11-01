Hampton University giving students Wellness Day on Nov. 5 to prioritize self-care amid pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. - Students at Hampton University will get a day off to prioritize self-care.

The university announced that on Friday, Nov. 5, it will give the student body a Wellness Day to focus on themselves amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health, safety, and well-being of the Hampton University community remains our top priorities. Just as I did last year, I am authorizing a Wellness Day for students on Friday, November 5, 2021,” said Dr. Harvey. “Classes will not be held on this date. It is my hope that this gives students and faculty an opportunity to take some time for self-care. It is my hope that you will use this time to reflect on the first half of the semester and mentally prepare for the remainder of the semester.”

This is the latest example of how Hampton University has been helping its student body in response to the pandemic.

In August, Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey announced the university would provide assistance to its returning students by using funds received from the Federal Relief Act and pay the outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students who were enrolled at the end of the spring semester. In May, Hampton University announced it is providing each graduate in the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 who has a federal student loan the sum of $500 toward repayment of that loan.

In April 2020, Dr. and Mrs. Harvey made a $100,000 matching donation of their own money to a $100,000 gift from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to provide each on-campus student $100 to assist with travel costs to retrieve their belongings from campus or to return to school this past fall.

