Hampton University grad becomes first Black woman to be Mayor in St. Louis

HAMPTON, VA. - Hampton University alumna Tishaura Jones became the first Black woman to serve as mayor of St. Louis on April 6, 2021, defeating Cara Spencer in the general election.

Jones received her B.S. in Finance from Hampton University’s James T. George School of Business in 1994 and a Master of Health Administration degree from Saint Louis University College for Public Health in 2001.

Jones is a St. Louis native who has worked for Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, served as a representative for the 63rd district, and served as the city’s treasurer since 2013. She was sworn into office on April 20.

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey congratulates Jones on her success, and says that she is an exemplary graduate.

“Jones is a prime example of what Hampton strives to do. We help provide the building tools for a rewarding future,” said Harvey.

