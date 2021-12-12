Hampton University holds dual graduation ceremony

HAMPTON, Va. - Saturday was a day of celebration across Hampton Roads.

Hampton University celebrated the graduates of the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 with a special ceremony.

Tishaura Jones, the mayor of St. Louis, Missouri, visited her alma mater as the ceremony's keynote speaker.

Jones told graduates to embrace the unknown.

"How will you change the community you come from or the community you move to? How will you make sure your lives do the singing? So again, keep your credit intact, relationships are primary, embrace the unknown and trust yourself to find the right path," Jones addressed graduates.

Everyone that attended showed proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 to help keep everyone safe.

Norfolk State University also held its commencement ceremony Sunday for the December class of 2021 graduates. Pharrell Williams delivered the keynote address.

