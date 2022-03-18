Hampton University invites Ukrainian students to continue their education during 2022 summer session

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University will invite 50 to 100 Ukrainian and international college students studying in Ukraine to continue their education on HU's campus.

According to HU President Dr. William R. Harvey, the invitation is an effort to help college students and families affected by the current conflict in Ukraine.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” Harvey said. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Ukrainian and international college students affected by the combat will be able to attend classes at HU for the 2022 summer session, receive room, board and tuition for the summer, and have the option to stay at HU at the regular tuition and fees rates once the summer session is over.

This isn't the first time HU has offered continuing education to students in need. In 2019, Harvey reached out to the president of the University of the Bahamas and offered a similar agreement to students who had their north campus destroyed in Hurricane Dorian.