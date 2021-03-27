Hampton University joins program to provide free COVID-19 testing to HBCUs

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University announced it is now part of a program to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff of historically Black colleges and universities.

The Just Project, named after biologist Dr. Ernest Everett Just, is a partnership between Hampton University and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The program was launched with a donation of $25 million in diagnostic instruments, test kits and related supplies to support the safe reopening of HBCUs. According to Thermo Fisher, more than half of all HBCUs in the U.S. have enrolled in the program.

"With the pandemic taking a disproportionate toll on communities of color, we were uniquely positioned to respond. The result is a comprehensive initiative that leverages the expertise of our colleagues and the depth of our capabilities to empower historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs)," the company said of The Just Project.

Noting that HBCUs have been important partners to the company, Thermo Fisher says they have a new commitment to hire 500 HBCU alumni in the next three years.

You can learn more about The Just Project and vote for it in the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship Film Festival here.

