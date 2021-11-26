Hampton University Marching Force represents only HBCU in 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton University Marching Band was chosen from more than 100 applicants to march in last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

However, that invitation was pushed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 3 has been following the band for the past few weeks as they geared up to take the streets of New York City by storm. And they did, marching as the only historically black college or university to get an invite to Thursday's parade.

Through a $100,000 donation, Pepsi Stronger Together provided transportation to and from New York City as well as practice uniforms for the band.

“‘The Marching Force is an elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who are academically accomplished. This opportunity will allow Hampton University to once again shine on the world-wide stage in front of the millions in attendance and others watching from across the globe,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Jones, The Marching Force continues to uphold the Standard of Excellence as being one of the best marching bands in the nation.”

To watch the band's performance in the parade, click here.