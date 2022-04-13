Hampton University selects Alumnus, Veteran Darrell Williams as New President

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University has found a new president to succeed President William R. Harvey when he retires after 44 years on June 30, 2022.

U.S. Army retired Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, a graduate of Hampton University, will serve as the university’s next president.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the next president. I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and for the continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce of tomorrow,” said Williams.

Williams was chosen from almost 300 applicants.

“Running a university is complex, as was made evident by the global pandemic. When President Harvey told us of his decision to retire, we knew we wanted to build upon what he has accomplished,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Wes Coleman. “We embarked on a search for a proven strategic leader. The skills Lt. Gen. Williams is bringing to Hampton encompass what institutions of our size need. In a global world increasingly dependent on technology, this kind of strategic leadership expertise and knowledge can only help to move our institution forward over the coming decades.”

The Board of Trustees chose him from a presidential search committee that was created in January 2021, after Dr. Harvey announced his retirement. The applicants were narrowed to a pool of 15 and then three finalists. These three candidates were presented to the Board of Trustees. The board voted Williams as president at the end of March, and he accepted the position on April 8.

“I love Hampton and bring a wealth of strategic leadership experiences, including management of large global organizations, as well as the academic and nonprofit experience necessary to successfully lead the university,” Williams said.

The outgoing President Harvey took over in 1978 as its 12th president, the school was known as Hampton Institute and Jimmy Carter was in the White House. Dr. Harvey has met with every sitting U.S. president over the course of four-plus decades — a calculated decision that attracted criticism from students on his own campus. But he told News 3 Anchor Barbara Ciara that he does not apologize for his bipartisan approach and points to the results.

