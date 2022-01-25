Hampton University to be first HBCU to join Colonial Athletic Association, effective July 1

HAMPTON, Va. - Effective July 1, 2022, Hampton University will be joining the Colonial Athletic Association.

“The move to the Colonial Athletic Association is the next step in the evolution of Hampton University Athletics,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “Several institutions in the CAA are located in our geographical footprint, which means that our student athletes will continue to spend less time traveling and more time in classes on campus.”

The transition comes after a four year long relationship between Hampton University Athletics and the Big South Conference.

Hampton University will be making its announcement at a joint Hampton University/CAA press conference at 1 p.m.

“We are pleased and very excited to join the community that is the Colonial Athletic Association,” said Eugene Marshall, Jr., Hampton University Director of Athletics. “The CAA’s history and tradition both athletically and academically align perfectly with the ideals and core values of our visionary President, Dr. William R. Harvey, who believes in building leaders and champions in the classroom and field of play.”

The Pirates sponsor 17 sports at the Division I level, 15 of which are sponsored by the CAA: football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, softball, men’s lacrosse and women’s volleyball. Women’s triathlon and co-ed sailing will not compete in the CAA.

Hampton University joined the CAA alongside two other schools: Monmouth University and Stony Brook University.

“All three institutions fit perfectly into the framework of the Conference’s vision that calls for our membership to work together to advance nationally competitive athletic programs,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “The CAA is excited for what the future holds and will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensure its membership is a competitive and sustainable model.”