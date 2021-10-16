Hampton University to host COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic at New Graton Baptist church

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University will host a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Newport News.

The clinic will take place on Friday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at New Grafton Baptist Church located at, 4401 Chestnut Ave.

The new, Hampton University Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) will be on-site to administer free first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 and up. The flu vaccine will also be administered.

Students from the school of pharmacy will also be on-site to provide health information. Gift cards will be provided to those who receive a shot while supplies last!

To pre-register and schedule an appointment, please contact Deborah Hudson, MPH, at 757-728-6209 or click here.. On-site registration will be available.

