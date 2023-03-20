Hampton woman wins over $100k from Virginia Lottery ticket

HAMPTON, Va. — One Hampton resident won a huge cash prize from the Virginia Lottery, and it’s all thanks to her selecting numbers with a special meaning.

Doris McRae bought three tickets for the February 13 “Cash 5 with EZ Match” drawing. She says she used her children’s birthdays when selecting the numbers on her tickets.

When Doris’ husband read the winning numbers, she was shocked that she had won the $105,000 jackpot.

“I just couldn’t believe it happened to us!” she said. “We were dancing!”

Doris bought the tickets at the Rennie’s at 2200 West Mercury Boulevard. She says she’s going to use her winnings to pay bills.