Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - A Hampton woman was found dead in Hanover County.

Deputies were called to the area of Winns Church Road and Greenwood Road in late July after a woman's body was found.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said they were notified just after 7 a.m. The body was found lying off the side of the roadway. According to reports from WTVR, deputies confirm they don't believe the woman died where her body was found.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.

Investigators from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are working closely with the Hampton Police Department to investigate King’s death.

Investigators continue to request that anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips.