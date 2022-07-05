HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The City of Hampton and York County were among multiple localities in Virginia that have been awarded money for shelter upgrades and backup generators.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced an award of $2,493,153 to be disbursed between a total of eleven local governments.

The Virginia Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Fund was used to match the funds to localities to install, maintain, or repair infrastructure related to backup energy generation for emergency shelters. The maximum state match amount is $450,000 with a local contribution based on the Commission on Local Government Federal Stress Index.

The City of Hampton is receiving a total of $570,920 for its project ‘Multiple School Generator Installation.’

York County is receiving a total of $925,000 for its project ‘York High School Generator Installation.’

Other localities that have applied and are receiving funds through this grant can be found here.