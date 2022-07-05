Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton, York Co. to receive new generators from funds given by Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Kanye West, law firms, hedge funds all got PPP loans
2013 Getty Images
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Kanye West, law firms, hedge funds all got PPP loans
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 10:26:29-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The City of Hampton and York County were among multiple localities in Virginia that have been awarded money for shelter upgrades and backup generators.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced an award of $2,493,153 to be disbursed between a total of eleven local governments.

The Virginia Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Fund was used to match the funds to localities to install, maintain, or repair infrastructure related to backup energy generation for emergency shelters. The maximum state match amount is $450,000 with a local contribution based on the Commission on Local Government Federal Stress Index.

The City of Hampton is receiving a total of $570,920 for its project ‘Multiple School Generator Installation.’

York County is receiving a total of $925,000 for its project ‘York High School Generator Installation.’

Other localities that have applied and are receiving funds through this grant can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo