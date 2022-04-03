Happy Birthday News 3! Celebrating 72 years on air

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Happy birthday, News 3!

On April 2, 1950, WTKR went live for the first time as WTAR-TV. Saturday, we celebrate our 72nd year on air!

As we reminisce on the decades of coming into your homes, check out more memories commemorating our time.

Happy 72nd birthday @WTKR3! Here's a story I did back in 2010 for our 60th! https://t.co/YMc3N2iftc pic.twitter.com/kK1nfcr2xd — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) April 2, 2022

News 3

News 3

News 3

Check out our gallery of more memories throughout our years on air:

