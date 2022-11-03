Happy National Sandwich Day! Check out these deals restaurants are offering to celebrate

Today is National Sandwich Day, and some nearby restaurants are offering freebies to celebrate! Here are the best deals to check out:

Popeye's is offering a special for its beloved chicken sandwiches. If customers buy a chicken sandwich combo, they can get another one for free. The deal starts on November 3 and lasts through November 9! To claim the offer, customers must order on Popeye's website or on the app.

Potbelly is offering a buy one, get one free deal for all original size sandwiches! To get the deal, customers must order through the app or online and use the promo code BOGO. The offer is only valid on November 3.

Subway is giving away 10,000 Subway gift cards worth $12 each! The restaurant is celebrating airplane passengers who sit in the "sandwich seat," or the middle seat, on a flight. To enter the contest, participants must submit a picture of themselves sitting in the middle seat on a plane. You can enter the sweepstakes on SubwaySandwichSeat.com.

A little history behind National Sandwich Day's origins: The fourth Earl of Sandwich was born today in 1718. Reportedly, the Earl was seeking a meal that he could eat with his hands, and the sandwich was born!