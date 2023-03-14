Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour coming to Norfolk’s Chartway Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Chartway Arena for their 2023 World Tour!

The team’s players are known for their entertaining and athletic abilities on the basketball court. On this tour, the team hopes to display its “amazing basketball skill [and] outrageous athleticism” while having a “non-stop LOL good time,” according to the team’s website.

They’ll be playing the Washington Generals at the Chartway Area on Saturday, March 25.

News 3 is giving away a family 4-pack of tickets! In addition to the tickets, the package includes the opportunity for a child and a friend (under the age of 12) to sit under the baskets during the pregame warmups, a meet and greet with the Globetrotters, a T-shirt and an autographed basketball.

