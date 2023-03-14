Watch Now
News

Actions

Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour coming to Norfolk’s Chartway Arena

globetrotters.jpg
Harlem Globetrotters/Twitter
globetrotters.jpg
Harlem Globetrotters.jpg
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:20:56-04

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Chartway Arena for their 2023 World Tour!

The team’s players are known for their entertaining and athletic abilities on the basketball court. On this tour, the team hopes to display its “amazing basketball skill [and] outrageous athleticism” while having a “non-stop LOL good time,” according to the team’s website.

They’ll be playing the Washington Generals at the Chartway Area on Saturday, March 25.

News 3 is giving away a family 4-pack of tickets! In addition to the tickets, the package includes the opportunity for a child and a friend (under the age of 12) to sit under the baskets during the pregame warmups, a meet and greet with the Globetrotters, a T-shirt and an autographed basketball.

To enter our contest, click here.

For information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV