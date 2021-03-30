Harris Teeter recalls Fresh Foods Market Cookies & Crème Cakes due to undeclared ingredient, hazelnuts

Harris Teeter recalls Fresh Foods Market Cookies and Creme items because they contain undeclared hazelnut.

These items include:

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market 8-inch Three-Layer Cookies & Creme Cake UPC: 0007203695224

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Cookies & Creme Cake Halves UPC: 0007203695846

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Cookies & Creme Cake Slices UPC: 0007203695862

Harris Teeter has removed the product from its shelves, and advises against consumption for buyers who are allergic or sensitive to hazelnut. Buyers should return items to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

According to a news release, of the nearly 29,000 transactions which occurred within the recall timeframe, Harris Teeter has initiated contact with 27,317 shoppers by phone and/or email using loyalty card data to inform them of the recall.

