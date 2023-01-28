Harvard students stage walkout after sexual midsconduct

A group of Harvard students this week staged a walk-out in a class taught by Dr. John Comaroff, who has been accused of forcibly kissing and groping three graduate students.

The student protest was captured on video by freshman Rosie Couture.

In the video, one student in Professor Comaroff's class stands up to read a statement, soon followed by others in support.

The group chants "justice for survivors" before beginning to walk out.

The protest happened in front of Comaroff, who was seen sitting at a table on the right of the screen.

In February of last year, three students filed a lawsuit claiming Comaroff "made unwelcome sexual advances and threatened to sabotage students' careers if they complained."

Comaroff, through an attorneys' statement, said he categorically denied all allegations against him.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave for the 2022 spring semester.

Student organizers say this semester, Comaroff has been teaching undergraduate courses in anthropology.

Harvard University has not responded for comment.