Harvey Lindsay, Jr., well-known Hampton Roads developer, dies at age 93

Harvey Lindsay, Jr., who was a major force in several development projects around Hampton Roads died at the age of 93 on April 19, 2023.
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 21:55:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Harvey Lindsay, Jr., who had a big hand in developing many parts of Hampton Roads died Wednesday at the age of 93, according to a press release from Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate.

Lindsay was the Chairman and former President of Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate.

Lindsay was instrumental in several projects around Hampton Roads. They include Dominion Tower, the original Waterside Festival Marketplace, Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News, and the Village Shops at Kingsmill in Williamsburg.

