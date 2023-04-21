Harvey Lindsay, Jr., well-known Hampton Roads developer, dies at age 93

NORFOLK, Va. — Harvey Lindsay, Jr., who had a big hand in developing many parts of Hampton Roads died Wednesday at the age of 93, according to a press release from Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate.

Lindsay was the Chairman and former President of Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate.

Lindsay was instrumental in several projects around Hampton Roads. They include Dominion Tower, the original Waterside Festival Marketplace, Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News, and the Village Shops at Kingsmill in Williamsburg.

The full release is below:



