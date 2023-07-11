Hatchet-wielding man needed mental health treatment days before police shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police identified the man they shot and killed over the weekend as 34-year-old Charles Byers. Police said they continue to investigate his interactions with the local mental health system just days before he died.

Byers was under a temporary detention order (TDO) leading up to the shooting, according to police.

That means a mental health professional determined Byers to be a danger to himself or others or that he was in need of mental health treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, Chesterfield Police said Byers tried to break into homes on Wycliff Court.

When officers responded to the area, they said he was armed with a hatchet.

Police said they asked Byers to drop the weapon, but he did not comply.

They said Byers advanced toward police and that's when an officer shot and killed him after an attempt to use a taser did not work.

In a new statement released Monday afternoon, Chesterfield Police said investigators have now determined that a family member took Byers to a hospital on Wednesday for mental health treatment.

Multiple sources told CBS 6 that Byers was taken to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, but police and a hospital spokesperson would not confirm that information.

"Unfortunately, we do not have information to share with you," Pryor Green, spokesperson for Chippenham's operator, HCA Healthcare, said.

Police said Byers was issued a TDO on Thursday, but the timeline after that remains unclear.

"I can't tell you what happened from that point to where are now," Chesterfield Police Major Brad Badgerow said Saturday.

According to the state code, when someone is under a TDO, they should be held at a psychiatric facility until a commitment hearing can be held.

A commitment hearing is when a special judge determines if the individual needs additional mental health services and typically takes place within 72 hours of the TDO being served.

CBS 6 is still working to confirm whether Byers had a commitment hearing.

Chesterfield Police said it was still investigating why Byers was released from the hospital.

The state code says TDOs are initiated by employees or designees of local community services board who are responsible for evaluating subjects and making recommendations to magistrates.

A magistrate then approves or denies the TDO recommendation from the mental health expert.

Chesterfield County Mental Health said it did not evaluate Byers and did not initiate the TDO.

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority said it could not confirm whether services were provided to Byers without consent from the patient.

According to court records, Byers was charged in Richmond City for allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker on Thursday, which is the same day Byers was issued a TDO.

A Richmond Police spokesperson has not yet responded to CBS 6's inquiry requesting more information about the alleged incident.

A Richmond officer served Byers the arrest warrant Thursday afternoon, but Byers was released on his own recognizance, meaning he agreed to appear in court the following day on Friday.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin however said Byers did not appear in court on Friday, and a warrant went out for his arrest.

CBS 6 is still working to confirm if the alleged assault was connected to his time at the hospital for his TDO.

In a statement, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz called the country's mental health system "shameful."

"Virginia has made overt strides to address this problem in recent years, but substantive changes must come faster. Lives are at stake. It is stunning that mental health is such a pervasive issue, touching countless lives, in this country, and yet the patients, the practitioners, and the police are hamstrung by an infrastructure that puts profits over people," Katz said. "Our mental health system failed Mr. Byers, his family, our community, and my officers. I feel compelled to speak on behalf of their interests and to support the needs of those in crisis, their loved ones, and the professionals who dedicate their lives to aiding people in need."

CBS 6 asked police if they would release the body camera footage of this incident and why the Taser was ineffective. We are still waiting for answers to those questions.

CBS 6 made contact with Byers' family on Monday, but they did not wish to comment on this story.