Hate crimes are rising but FBI believes numbers are underreported

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hate crimes are on the rise, but the FBI believes they are still underreported.

The FBI said they have seen a 6.1% increase in hate crimes around the country.

A News 3 investigation looked into what is happening here Hampton Roads in regards to this issue.

The FBI said most of the reported hate crimes involve race and sexual orientation in the Hampton Roads region.

The crimes occurred in communities large and small, including the Eastern Shore and our local colleges and universities. Th FBI added that incidents were spread out throughout the region.

“We believe that there’s a crime going on out there that’s being unreported,” said Brian Dugan, Norfolk FBI Special Agent in Charge.

A spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans has caused Qui Hailstork to be more cautious. She works as an Associate Professor of History at ODU and Director of the Institute of Asian Studie and said she has lived in the U.S. for several years.

“I have never been so frightened until recently. I really started to feel frightened about my personal safety. My husband even feels uncomfortable when I go out by myself,” said Hailstork. The FBI is taking action to get more people to report hate crimes.

You will notice new efforts to combat this issue in our local community.

Coming up Tuesday night at 6 p.m., News 3 will explore this problem, talk to those impacted and tell you what is being done about it locally. Then, go to the News 3 Facebook page on Wednesday for a live stream with LGBTQ community leaders to hear how they are involved in the community efforts.