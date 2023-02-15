Have you been to the town of Valentines, Virginia?

VALENTINES, Va. — Hundreds of people flock to a small town near the Virginia and North Carolina border every year for a special Valentine's Day tradition.

Valentines, Virginia is an unincorporated community in Brunswick County with only one business — a combined store and post office.

But at that post office, you will find a one-of-a-kind postmark shaped like a heart. That's why about 1,000 people travel from all over to visit the community each year.

The hand-stamped, heart-shaped postmark is unique because it's the only post office in the country with the name "Valentines."

The special heart stamps on mail processed through the post office stops after Feb. 14.