Have you seen him? Missing Knoxville man last seen in Chesapeake

Knoxville Police Department
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 05, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A missing man from Knoxville, Tennessee was last seen in Chesapeake and now police are asking for help to find him.

53-year-old David Edward Dareing left the Knoxville area when he left to visit his brother in Richmond. Police said his vehicle, a white Land Rover with TX tag NTL-0553 was last seen in the Chesapeake area on S. Military Hwy.

Dareing has brown hair, hazel eyes and is 6'2".

His bank account has reportedly not been accessed since August 10.

If you have seen Dareing or know where he is contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 TIPS app, select Knoxville, TN.

