Hazardous waste, among other items, to be accepted during Norfolk Recycle Day

NORFOLK, Va. -- The City of Norfolk continues to celebrate Earth Month with "Recycle Day," On Saturday, April 17.

The event is free to Norfolk Residents. Residents can drive by to drop off their hazardous household waste plastic bags for proper recycling. Iron Mountain will also be on location to allow people to shred paper and sensitive paper documents.

The event is hosted by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, a city agency that promotes environmental responsibility through programs and education.

The event is from 9:00 am to noon at the Huntersville COmmunity Center, located at 830 Goff Street in Norfolk.