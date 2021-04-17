Watch
News

Actions

Hazardous waste, among other items, to be accepted during Norfolk Recycle Day

items.[0].image.alt
Keep Norfolk Beautiful
norfolk recycles day.JPG
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 05:57:41-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- The City of Norfolk continues to celebrate Earth Month with "Recycle Day," On Saturday, April 17.

The event is free to Norfolk Residents. Residents can drive by to drop off their hazardous household waste plastic bags for proper recycling. Iron Mountain will also be on location to allow people to shred paper and sensitive paper documents.

The event is hosted by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, a city agency that promotes environmental responsibility through programs and education.

The event is from 9:00 am to noon at the Huntersville COmmunity Center, located at 830 Goff Street in Norfolk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education