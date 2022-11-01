He confronted a stranger in his Chesterfield driveway. The stranger killed him.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The person who shot and killed a man outside a Midlothian home early Halloween morning remains on the run, according to Chesterfield Police. Robert C. Ashburn, 56, was leaving his home in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. when he saw someone going through his girlfriend's unlocked car.

Home surveillance video showed Ashburn confronting the suspect, who then shot Ashburn and ran off toward Coalfield Road. Ashburn was unarmed when he was killed, police said.

Police do not have a description of the shooter.

"Everything that we've looked at so far, it just looks like a one-off or a random event," Chesterfield Police Captain Michael Breeden said.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who lives in the area to help identify the suspect.

"If they have found that their car has been broken into, and nothing's missing, and they just have kind of just dismissed it. We're asking folks to give us a call," he said.

The shooting is both shocking and concerning to neighbors.

“It’s a bunch of retirees, they’re very quiet, stay to themselves. Not really any drama in the neighborhood, everyone here knows each other," David Miller, who does landscape work in the area, said.

Christine Bell, who lives a few minutes down the road, came to check in on her mother-in-law, who's lived on North Carriage Lane for about 50 years.

“A lot of the people here are older, and they’ve lived here for many years and just knowing that it was so close, and knowing that the person walked away on foot, is just very scary," Bell said.

Chesterfield Police are urging people to call the police and not take matters into their own hands.

"Do not go out and confront them yourself. Please call the police and let us do our job to avoid these types of encounters," Breeden said.

