He killed her 17-month-old. The child's mother said his sentence isn't enough.

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been nearly three years since a toddler died after being sexually assaulted in a Richmond motel room.

Nariah Brown was just 17 months old when she was sexually assaulted and killed by her mom’s boyfriend. That man, Barron Spurlock, was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The toddler's mother said his sentence isn't nearly enough.

"He shouldn’t have a choice, whether a jury or plea deal,” said Aija Brown. “His choice was in May of 2019 when he took her life."

In her first interview since Barron Spurlock’s sentencing in early April, Brown said she doesn't agree with the plea deal Spurlock got.

"I just don't feel like it is right," she said.

Spurlock was sentenced to 30 years with 10 suspended for first-degree murder. On the object sexual penetration charge, he was sentenced to 20 years with 15 being suspended.

"Her ribs were fractured, which punctured her liver and caused internal bleeding,” said Brown. “She died from blunt force trauma."

Brown says she left her daughter with Spurlock while she went to pick up another family member from court. She returned to a motel on Midlothian turnpike in May of 2019 to find Nariah unresponsive.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was transferred and would die a day later.

"A crime so heinous. How? I can't believe it." said Brown.

She says she’s in disbelief with a justice system that's supposed to protect the innocent, especially those who are barely old enough to talk.

"I waited three long years for him to get 25 years?” she asked, shaking her head.

Spurlock will be in his early 50s once he completes his time. He will also have to register as a sex offender.