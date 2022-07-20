HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man accused of shooting a driver who crashed into a Henrico County apartment building was wanted by police for a string of other alleged crimes.

Toyre D. Jones, 34, was arrested in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on June 13, 2022.

Nineteen days earlier, police said Jones shot and killed 29-year-old Quincy L. Henderson, 29, of Richmond.

Henderson was found dead in an SUV along Bremner Boulevard, near Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.

"Henrico 9-1-1 received a call for a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Bremner Boulevard and Beth Road at 3:07 am," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the May 25 shooting. "First responders arrived on scene and located the driver of a grey Infiniti SUV with obvious signs of trauma consistent with a shooting. The driver was pronounced at the scene."

WTVR

At the time of the shooting, police did not immediately have a suspect.

Two weeks later, Jones emerged as the person police wanted to question about the crime.

It turned out Jones, who was released from prison in September 2021, was wanted by more than Henrico Police.

On May 16, 2022, nine days before the Henrico shooting, Powhatan County investigators said Jones, armed with a gun, broke into a Maidens Road home and severely injured a man inside.

Three days after the Powhatan assault, on May 19, Stafford investigators arrested Jones and charged him with a felony drug crime.

Stafford released Jones on his own recognizance, meaning he was allowed to walk free without posting bond.

Henderson was killed days later.

"[Jones is] facing some really serious charges right now," CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said. "Usually when someone is arrested on a felony the magistrate will have the record run so they will see what kind of prior convictions they have.

Officials in Stafford did not know about Jones’s alleged crimes in Powhatan at the time of his arrest because he had not yet been named a suspect in the Powhatan assault.

"[His release] does seem unusual since he was just recently convicted of a violent offense," Stone said. "But for drug offenses, especially possession of drug offenses, generally they do get out fairly often"

After his arrest in Pennsylvania, Jones was brought back to Henrico County jail. He now faces criminal charges in three Virginia counties.

In 2018, a Richmond judge sentenced Jones to 13 years in prison for attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ten years of that 13-year sentence were suspended, leading to Jones' 2021 release.

If he is found guilty of any of the new charges, Stone said the 10-year suspended sentence could be brought back into future sentencing.

"If he’s convicted of anything, if he’s under a suspended sentence, which it looks like he is, then that could be triggered and he could have to do that time," Stone said.

Jones could face more prison time for the Powhatan home invasion, than the Henrico shooting death.

“He’s currently charged with a second-degree murder in Henrico, that carries a 40-year maximum,” said Stone. “But the offenses in Powhatan, he’s got at least two, maybe more, that have life maximums right now.”

Jones is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Powhatan on August 19.

He’ll next appear before a judge in Henrico on August 30.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

