He was murdered last year. Now, his family is offering a reward for information.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of Isaac Rodriguez announced they will be offering a $5,000 reward for information about his death last summer.

Rodriguez was shot and killed in August 2021 when he was getting out of his car after parking in the 4100 block of Richmond Highway. His girlfriend, who was with him at the time of the shooting, was able to run away after the assailants began to fire at her.

Jose and Marta Rodriguez, Isaac's parents, have chosen the holiday season to offer the reward with the hopes that the holidays inspire those with information about their son's murder to come forward.

