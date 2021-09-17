HeadWaters Casino offers free Norfolk Tides tickets for teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Night

NORFOLK, Va. - Calling all teachers!

The HeadWaters Resort & Casino is sponsoring a Teacher Appreciation Night in partnership with the Norfolk Tides Friday, October 1.

Teachers and their families can receive free tickets to the Tides by filling out a short form before Wednesday, September 22. Ticket pick-ups will be from Monday, September 27 to Wednesday, September 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Tides Box Office.

"As the headline sponsor this season, HeadWaters has many tickets available for teachers and their families to express our appreciation for all they have had to endure throughout the pandemic and daily," a representative of the casino said.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. October 1.