HeadWaters Resort & Casino project holds event for construction community

NORFOLK, Va. - We are just a little bit closer to a casino in Norfolk becoming a reality.

Construction on the HeadWaters Resort and Casino is expected to start later this year, and today they held an event to attract workers to the project.

Spokespeople for the project tell us they expect the $500-million dollar project to transform the riverfront in downtown Norfolk.

Not only that, it's expected to serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the area.

“This could be a huge project for us,” said Paula Proano from Alzate Building Contractors.

Dozens attended the HeadWaters Resort and Casino open house in Norfolk Tuesday.

The event served as an opportunity to attract contractors, suppliers, and candidates for the multi-million-dollar project.

“I think on my employees, they will have a big opportunity, because it's a two-year contract. And then, you know, that's also an opportunity for us,” said Proano. “It's a big part for the economy and the growing of the construction in this area.”

The resort will create about 2,500 permanent jobs in addition to the more than 2,000 during construction.

“The amount of, you know, revenues to the city to the Hampton Roads area is going to be tremendous,” said Rodney Ferguson, the Executive Vice President for the Pamunkey Indian Tribal Gaming Authority.

It’s also expected to create an annual economic impact of $850 million dollars for the Commonwealth.

“I'm originally born and raised in the area,” said Ferguson. “So to be back home to actually help develop a property in the community that I pretty much grew up in is really exciting. And it's to see the benefits for the communities is really important to me.”

And even if you’re not a gambler, the one-of-a-kind entertainment complex is expected to bring multiple restaurants, a luxury spa, and even a rooftop pool overlooking harbor park.

People involved tell us they’re excited for what’s next.

“The referendum was a little more than a year ago now, and so it's been a lot of anticipation and excitement,” said Jay Smith the spokesman for the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and HeadWaters Resort & Casino.

“And we are ready to certainly break ground and hopefully be able to open for business sometime in late 2023.”

The official groundbreaking is expected to take place this summer with construction following soon after.

If you missed this event you can head on over to pamunkeyfuture.com where you can register to get updates if you are interested in opportunities with this project.

