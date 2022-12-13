Health department to close COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health said it will be closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Military Circle Mall as of Dec. 17.

The clinic opened on Jan. 25, 2021, and it provided more than 155,000 vaccine doses as of Dec. 3, 2022.

“The success of the Military Circle Mall mass vaccination center would not have been possible without the City of Norfolk’s full and enduring support,” states Dr. Sulola Adekoya, MD, MPH, Acting Health Director, Norfolk & Portsmouth Departments of Health. “The passionate members of Team Norfolk dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and resources to ensure all Norfolk residents had access to free COVID-19 vaccination and testing services. As a result, the City of Norfolk has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated among Southampton Roads jurisdictions.”

The clinic also offered free COVID testing from Sept. 2021 to Feb. 2022.

Between Sept. 12 and Oct. 26 of this year, the clinic gave out more than 400 Mpox vaccinations, the health department said in a press release.