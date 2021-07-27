Health insurance open enrollment ends August 15th

NORFOLK, Va. - People who don't have health insurance right now can sign up on the Health Insurance Marketplace as part of a special open enrollment.

This includes people who are currently unemployed or have been at some point during the pandemic.

On the Marketplace, you can look at options for health insurance plans, purchase insurance and potentially get help covering the costs.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Congress passed in March, there's a lot more financial assistance available.

Some people in higher income brackets who previously didn't qualify can now get some relief as well.

"We're finding that four out of five individuals are finding plans for as low as $10 a month. And for a family of four, they may have had premiums of $400 previously, and they're finding plans for as low as $163 a month. So definitely significant savings through this expanded financial assistance," said Dr. LaShawn McIver, Director for the Office of Minority Health with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

If you already have a plan, you should also update your account because you could qualify for additional savings now.

This special open enrollment period ends on August 15.

Coverage starts on the first of the month after signing up which you can do online by clicking here.