Health officials search for dog that possibly bit person at York County apartment complex

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Officials are searching for a dog that possibly bit a person at an apartment complex in York County.

The Peninsula Health District is looking for a gray and tan pit bull mix type dog that bit a person on April 24, at the tennis court at Grafton Station Apartments.

According to officials, the dog in question was with a family group on the tennis court when at some point it was involved in a fight with another dog being walked outside of the tennis court area.

While trying to break up the fight, a person was either bitten or scratched.

After the incident, the dog and family were seen walking towards the rear of the complex. If the dog is not found, the person may have to get shots for the prevention of rabies.

Once found, officials say the dog will not be taken away from its owner. It will instead be placed on an in-home confinement for a period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Newport News Area Environmental Health Office at 757-594-7340. After hours, please contact York Animal Control: 757-890-3601.

