12 impacted by measles outbreak in central Virginia, VDH says

BUCKINGHAM CO., Va. — A measles outbreak has been reported in Buckingham County, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

As of May 13, VDH says 12 people have contracted the disease but added that more cases have been reported. VDH says the timing of these cases implies the outbreak transpired from local transmission because no patients reported recent travel.

VDH recommends the MMR vaccine as the best protection against measles. For those who are eligible, free to low-cost vaccines are available through Virginia’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) programs, click here for more information.

Anyone who might have been exposed and is considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Immediate isolation is recommended by VDH if you suspect you've contracted measles.

Click here for additional measles resources.